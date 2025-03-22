Watch Now
New ways to enjoy 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington

The 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington has new ways to enjoy the boutique hotel, contemporary art museum, and Lockbox Restaurant + Lounge. Jennifer Palumbo shares two of the most exciting new features. Jason Thompson, Director of Sales and Marketing for 21c Museum Hotel Lexington, gives a tour of the 'Nightwatch' suite, a completely immersive art environment designed by artist Chris Doyle. Stephen Holden, Lockbox Executive Chef, gives a taste of his new spring menu.

21c Museum Hotel
Address: 167 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 899-6800
Website: Art Museum, Hotel & Restaurant | Lexington, KY | 21c Museum Hotels

