New Year's Eve Party Tips from Liquor Barn

Liquor Barn is your one-stop shop for New Year's Eve parties. Customer Concierge Pam Begley joins Jennifer Palumbo at the Hamburg store to help you plan your party, from small family gatherings to big bashes. Ring in 2024 with party favors, decorations, food trays, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, gift baskets, and more. Download the Liquor Barn app to place delivery and curbside orders.

Liquor Barn Hamburg: 1837 Plaudit Place, Lexington

Phone: (859) 294-5700

Website: https://liquorbarn.com/