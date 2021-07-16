Newfangled Clothing Company in Richmond has grand opening this Saturday

Newfangled Clothing Company is a dream come true for a former teacher. Cheryl Muncy followed her passion for fashion four years ago in her home. Now she has her own boutique at 104 W. Third Street in Richmond, and the grand opening is Saturday, July 17. The shop features children's clothing, home decor and more with many products made right here in Kentucky. Learn more at https://www.newfangledclothing.com/.