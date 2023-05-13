Next Level Swim Shop opens in Lexington

Lexington has a new shop that is just for swimmers, whether you are a beginner or college athlete. The Next Level Swim Shop is now open at 185 Pasadena Drive, Suite 240. It features the latest in swimsuits, goggles, apparel, bags, and more items that can be personalized for individuals or swim teams. Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the shop and talks to owner Mark Stringer. For more information, call (859) 317-3953 or visit their website https://www.nextlevelswimshop.com/.