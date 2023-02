Nikki Glaser's comedy career began when she was 18.

Since then, she has added actress, podcaster, radio host, and TV show host to her resume.

She joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about "The Good Girl Tour," her love of Lexington, and more.

Glaser will be at the Lexington Opera House on Saturday, February 25 with shows at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House Tickets are on sale at https://www.nikkiglaser.com/tour.