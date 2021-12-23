Watch
Noodle Nirvana in Berea serves delicious food with a side of kindness

Posted at 2:00 PM, Dec 23, 2021
A Berea restaurant is serving delicious food with a side of kindness. Noodle Nirvana features custom dishes that are made with love from the freshest local and global ingredients. Owner Mae Suramek shows us how her socially conscious business serves her favorite foods and serves the community. Learn more about Noodle Nirvana by calling (859) 756-6447 or visit their website, http://www.noodlenirvanaky.com/.

