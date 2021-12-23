Noodle Nirvana in Berea serves delicious food with a side of kindness

A Berea restaurant is serving delicious food with a side of kindness. Noodle Nirvana features custom dishes that are made with love from the freshest local and global ingredients. Owner Mae Suramek shows us how her socially conscious business serves her favorite foods and serves the community. Learn more about Noodle Nirvana by calling (859) 756-6447 or visit their website, http://www.noodlenirvanaky.com/.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 14:00:48-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.