Norton Center for the Arts celebrates 50 years

The Norton Center for the Arts in Danville is marking a milestone. The performing arts center at Centre College is celebrating its 50th anniversary. It is home to a world-class performing arts series of professional touring artists including Dolly Parton, Yo-Yo Ma, ZZ Top, and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as Broadway musicals, and more. Executive Director Steve Hoffman joins Jennifer Palumbo to share the center's rich history and its upcoming production of "Chicago: The Musical."
NORTON CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Centre College, Danville
600 West Walnut Street
Phone: 1-877-HIT-SHOW (1-877-448-7469)
Website: Home - Norton Center
CHICAGO: THE MUSICAL
Wednesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Newlin Hall
Tickets: CHICAGO: The Musical - Norton Center