Norton Center for the Arts celebrates 50 years

The Norton Center for the Arts in Danville is marking a milestone. The performing arts center at Centre College is celebrating its 50th anniversary. It is home to a world-class performing arts series of professional touring artists including Dolly Parton, Yo-Yo Ma, ZZ Top, and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as Broadway musicals, and more. Executive Director Steve Hoffman joins Jennifer Palumbo to share the center's rich history and its upcoming production of "Chicago: The Musical."

NORTON CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Centre College, Danville

600 West Walnut Street

Phone: 1-877-HIT-SHOW (1-877-448-7469)

Website: Home - Norton Center

CHICAGO: THE MUSICAL

Wednesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Newlin Hall

Tickets: CHICAGO: The Musical - Norton Center