Oktoberfest celebration in Harrodsburg

Harrodsburg is home to one of the largest Oktoberfest celebrations in Kentucky. During the first weekend of October, thousands of people will visit downtown Harrodsburg to enjoy three days of free concerts, specialty foods and drinks, shopping, family-friendly activities and more. Hannah Beth Turner, marketing director for Oktoberfest, gives you a preview of celebration of beats, bites and brews.

Where: Main Street in downtown Harrodsburg

When: October 4-6, 2024

Website: Oktoberfest Harrodsburg