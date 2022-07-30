'Olive You Boutique' celebrates 10th anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond business is celebrating a decade of helping women look their best.

Katie Stallons and her sister Lindsay Wiley opened Olive You Boutique in 2012 to offer the latest looks, from casual to cocktail. Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping to see what’s trending for fall.

Their 10th-anniversary celebration will be August 25-28 at 118 Meridian Way, #1 in the Heritage Place Shopping Center.

You can call Olive You at (859) 625-1328 and check out their website https://oliveyouboutique.com/about/.