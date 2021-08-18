Once-a-month furniture & décor event at Paxton Home

Paxton Home in Lexington is a different way to shop for home furnishings and decor. Owners Amy Paxton Mellinger and Paige Paxton Pugh search for the latest looks at the best prices then open their doors once a month to shoppers. Their next event is Saturday, August 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2320 Fortune Drive. Learn more at paxtonhome.com.