Once-a-month furniture & décor event at Paxton Home

A mother and daughter have teamed up to bring Paxton Home to Lexington.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Aug 18, 2021
Paxton Home in Lexington is a different way to shop for home furnishings and decor. Owners Amy Paxton Mellinger and Paige Paxton Pugh search for the latest looks at the best prices then open their doors once a month to shoppers. Their next event is Saturday, August 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2320 Fortune Drive. Learn more at paxtonhome.com.

