LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jennifer Palumbo goes one-on-one with Oscar Tshiebwe.

The University of Kentucky basketball star opens up about the upcoming season, his mission, his homeland, and a cause close to his heart.

Tshiebwe is volunteering with Dreams of My Homeland, a non-profit organization that helps children in the Congo and refugees in the Bluegrass.

If you would like to help, call (859) 977-3824 or visit https://dreamsofmyhomeland.org.