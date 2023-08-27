One-on-one with UK Associate Head Football Coach Vince Marrow

The University of Kentucky football team is getting ready to kick off a new season. The home opener at Kroger Field is Saturday, September 2 at noon against Ball State. UK Associate Head Coach Vince Marrow joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his hopes for the season, his message for Big Blue Nation, his interesting pre-game ritual, and more. Get exclusive coverage of the Cats on your official station for Big Blue Nation and online at https://www.lex18.com/sports/bbn-tonight.