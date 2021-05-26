One Parent Scholar House helping Kentuckians grow stronger families

One Parent Scholar House in Lexington helps single parents and their families improve their lives. Develop manager Andrea Flanders explains the organization's mission and how you can help. The Education Builds Hope Event is Thursday, May 27, from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at the Keene Barn at Keeneland. Learn more at oneparentscholarhouse.org.
Posted at 1:54 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 13:54:20-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.