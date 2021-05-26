Watch
One Parent Scholar House helping Kentuckians grow stronger families

One Parent Scholar House is a program for single parents who are full-time students in a post-secondary educational institution. Here's how they are helping Kentuckians.
Posted at 1:54 PM, May 26, 2021
One Parent Scholar House in Lexington helps single parents and their families improve their lives. Develop manager Andrea Flanders explains the organization's mission and how you can help. The Education Builds Hope Event is Thursday, May 27, from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at the Keene Barn at Keeneland. Learn more at oneparentscholarhouse.org.

