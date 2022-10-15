OperaLex 'Encore!' is back in Lexington

The non-profit OperaLex’s biggest party of the year returns for the first time in three years. “Encore!” benefits the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre program and its talented students. Director Dr. Everett McCorvey joins Jennifer Palumbo with your invitation to the night of music, dinner, and dancing. “Encore! C’est Magnifique” is Friday, October 21 at the Campbell House in Lexington. Tickets are on sale at https://operalex.org/encore/ .

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Director Dr. Everett McCorvey performs “My Old Kentucky Home” on Best of the Bluegrass.