Operation Christmas Child gives gifts to children in need

Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 13:53:33-04

Christmas is still three months away, but work has already started to make the holiday brighter for children in need. Operation Christmas Child is a non-profit organization that gives children shoeboxes filled with gifts and necessities. Mariya Tatarin received one as a child and was so inspired that she now works with Operation Christmas Child. To find out how you can get involved, click here.

