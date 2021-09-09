Operation Christmas Child gives gifts to children in need

Christmas is still three months away, but work has already started to make the holiday brighter for children in need. Operation Christmas Child is a non-profit organization that gives children shoeboxes filled with gifts and necessities. Mariya Tatarin received one as a child and was so inspired that she now works with Operation Christmas Child. To find out how you can get involved, click here.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 09, 2021
