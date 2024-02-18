Watch Now
Operation UNITE extends call center hours

Preventing and treating substance misuse
Posted at 7:30 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 19:30:06-05

Operation UNITE is combating substance abuse and misuse in Kentucky. "UNITE" stands for Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education. The programs and initiatives offer help and hope to people who need it, as well as support for their loved ones. Operation UNITE runs the Ky Help Statewide Call Center that recently expanded its hours to meet the growing demand for its services.

OPERATION UNITE KY HELP STATEWIDE CALL CENTER
1-8338-KY-HELP
1-833-859-4357
Hours: Weekdays: 7am - 10pm, Weekends: 8:30am - 5:30pm
Website: Operation UNITE

