Operation UNITE extends call center hours

Operation UNITE is combating substance abuse and misuse in Kentucky. "UNITE" stands for Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education. The programs and initiatives offer help and hope to people who need it, as well as support for their loved ones. Operation UNITE runs the Ky Help Statewide Call Center that recently expanded its hours to meet the growing demand for its services.

OPERATION UNITE KY HELP STATEWIDE CALL CENTER

1-8338-KY-HELP

1-833-859-4357

Hours: Weekdays: 7am - 10pm, Weekends: 8:30am - 5:30pm

Website: Operation UNITE