Operation UNITE helps Kentuckians get help

Operation UNITE provides vital support for mental health and substance abuse issues, especially during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

Whether you or someone you love is struggling, help is just a free phone call away.

Take the first step towards recovery and wellness by reaching out to Operation UNITE today.

Additional Information:

• Organization: Operation UNITE

• Services: Mental health and substance abuse support

• Phone: 1-833-859-4357 (1-8338-KYHELP)

• Website: https://operationunite.org