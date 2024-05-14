Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Operation UNITE helps Kentuckians get help

Screenshot 2024-05-14 161802.png
Posted at 4:18 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 16:18:54-04

Operation UNITE provides vital support for mental health and substance abuse issues, especially during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

Whether you or someone you love is struggling, help is just a free phone call away.

Take the first step towards recovery and wellness by reaching out to Operation UNITE today.

Additional Information:
• Organization: Operation UNITE
• Services: Mental health and substance abuse support
• Phone: 1-833-859-4357 (1-8338-KYHELP)
• Website: https://operationunite.org

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!