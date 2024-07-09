In this segment, Chef Ouita Michel shares her passion for fresh, local ingredients from her summer garden and demonstrates how to prepare delightful seasonal dishes. Watch as she fries up some delicious squash blossoms and talks about the exciting events at Holly Hill Inn, like the Garden Happy Hour Tours and a special guest chef dinner.
Additional Information:
- Event: Guest Chef Dinner with Newman Miller
- Date: July 12
- Location: Holly Hill Inn, 426 North Winter Street, Midway, KY
- Tickets: Available at hollyhillinn.com