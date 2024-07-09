Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Ouita Michel

Cooking with Ouita Michel
Posted at 6:25 AM, Jul 09, 2024

In this segment, Chef Ouita Michel shares her passion for fresh, local ingredients from her summer garden and demonstrates how to prepare delightful seasonal dishes. Watch as she fries up some delicious squash blossoms and talks about the exciting events at Holly Hill Inn, like the Garden Happy Hour Tours and a special guest chef dinner.

Additional Information:

  • Event: Guest Chef Dinner with Newman Miller
  • Date: July 12
  • Location: Holly Hill Inn, 426 North Winter Street, Midway, KY
  • Tickets: Available at hollyhillinn.com
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!