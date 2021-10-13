A cast of 20 actors from around the Bluegrass will perform the classic play "Our Town" in Winchester. Two of the stars, Elena Guerra and Tommy Flanigan, take you behind the scenes of the production at the Leeds Center for the Arts. The shows are Friday, October 15, and Saturday, October 16, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 17, at 2:30 p.m. at 37 North Main Street. For tickets, go to https://leedscenter.org/.
'Our Town' comes to life on stage at Winchester's Leeds Center for the Arts
Posted at 2:22 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 14:22:45-04
