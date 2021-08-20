Pappy theft featured on Netflix's 'Heist'

In 2013, Kentucky's bourbon industry gained a different type of attention when investigators uncovered someone was stealing highly coveted and very expensive, Pappy Van Winkle.

What became known as Pappygate is now part of a six-episode series on Netflix. The show chronicles three of the biggest heists in modern American history.

Pat Melton, who was the Franklin County Sheriff at the time of the investigation, appears in the documentary.

"Heist" debuted on July 14. You can watch episodes of Pappygate in the documentary titled "The Bourbon King."