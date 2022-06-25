Watch Now
Parties-to-go at Critchfield Family Market

Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 19:00:20-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You can throw a patriotic party with help from Critchfield Family Market in Lexington.

Anthony Critchfield, retail store manager, shows Jennifer Palumbo what's on the menu this Fourth of July, from their popular fried chicken and burgers to red, white, and blue desserts.

The store is at 398A Southland Drive. They also offer curbside pickup and delivery in Lexington.

To place an order, call (859) 276-4965 or 1 (800) 866-3287. You can also check out their website, Critchfield Meats.

