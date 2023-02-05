Pasta garage Italian Cafe half-off dining deal

Enjoy a taste of Italy at Pasta Garage Italian Cafe in Lexington.

They offer delicious dishes and desserts made from scratch each day with the freshest ingredients.

Their pasta is made in-house by Lexington Pasta.

You can customize your meal and then watch their chefs make it for you in their open kitchen.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the restaurant to learn more from Brian Walters, catering and events manager.

Visit the restaurant at 962 Delaware Avenue and visit their website Home - Pasta Garage. Or reach them at (859) 309-9840.

With their Half-Off Dining Deal, you spend $25 and get two $25 vouchers. To sign up for the deal and get a complete list of exclusions, visit LEX 18 Deals.