Peggy's Gifts & Accessories has great gifts for the holidays

You still have time to find great gifts in time for Christmas. Peggy Queen, owner of Peggy's Gifts & Accessories in Lexington, shares her favorite finds for everyone on your shopping list. You can call Peggy's at (859) 255-3188. Visit the store at 112 Clay Avenue and visit their website, https://peggysgifts.com/.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 13:55:46-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.