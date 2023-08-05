Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Peoples Bank expands in Kentucky

Peoples Bank is growing in Kentucky
Peoples Bank Lexington logo.jpg
Posted at 7:30 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 19:30:07-04

The award-winning Peoples Bank is expanding in Kentucky.

Twenty Limestone Bank branches, including one in Lexington, will be converted to Peoples Bank branches starting Monday, August 7, 2023.

In 2018, Peoples Bank had five branches in the Bluegrass state.

The latest expansion will bring the total to more than 40.

Newsweek recently named it one of America's best banks.

Peoples Bank is committed to the communities it serves and has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kentucky charities, including God's Pantry Food Bank in Lexington.

For more information, visit https://www.peoplesbancorp.com/.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!