Peoples Bank expands in Kentucky

The award-winning Peoples Bank is expanding in Kentucky.

Twenty Limestone Bank branches, including one in Lexington, will be converted to Peoples Bank branches starting Monday, August 7, 2023.

In 2018, Peoples Bank had five branches in the Bluegrass state.

The latest expansion will bring the total to more than 40.

Newsweek recently named it one of America's best banks.

Peoples Bank is committed to the communities it serves and has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kentucky charities, including God's Pantry Food Bank in Lexington.

For more information, visit https://www.peoplesbancorp.com/.

