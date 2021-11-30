Perryville Furniture has been a beloved Boyle County staple for more than 60 years

Perryville Furniture has been a beloved staple in Boyle County for more than 60 years. The business comes from humble beginnings, and the owners work hard to make you feel like family with that small-town hospitality. Visit Perryville Furniture at 303 North Bragg Street and shop their website, https://www.perryvillefurnituremart.com/. You can call the store at (859) 332-2161.