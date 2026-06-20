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Perryville Furniture Outlet celebrating 75 years of family service

BOTB: Perryville Furniture Outlet celebrates 75 years
BOTB: Perryville Furniture Outlet celebrates 75 years
Perryville Furniture Outlet
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PERRYVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Perryville Furniture Outlet has been providing quality furniture at small-town prices for 75 years and three generations. The family-owned business has the best brands at the best prices for every room in your house.

Owner Chris Brummett shows you the hottest trends in home entertainment.

Perryville Furniture Outlet

Address: 303 North Bragg Street, Perryville, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 332-2161
Website: Furniture, Mattresses, Appliances in Perryville Kentucky | Perryville Furniture Mart

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