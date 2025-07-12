Perryville Furniture: Quality furniture at small-town prices

Perryville Furniture opened its door in 1950 and has been serving customers and the community for 75 years. Their three-generation, locally-owned business prides itself on exceptional customer service with quality furniture at small-town prices. They offer free design consultation, same-day delivery, and financing. They also employ delivery teams willing to relocate/remove existing furnishings to make room for the new purchases.

You can shop their vast selection both online and in three showrooms. You're also invited to peruse the warehouse to find the perfect pieces.

Chris Brummett, owner of Perryville Furniture, takes Jennifer Palumbo inside the Perryville Furniture Model Home at 104 Homestretch Circle in Nicholasville. It is featured in the 2025 BIA Grand Tour of Homes presented by Pieratt's. The tour will be the last two weekends in July.

Address: 303 North Bragg Street, Perryville

Phone: (859) 332-2161

Website: Furniture, Mattresses, Appliances in Perryville Kentucky | Perryville Furniture

BIA Grand Tour of Homes presented by Pieratt's

When: Saturday, July 19 - Sunday, July 20; Saturday, July 26 - Sunday, July 27 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Website: Grand Tour of Homes - Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky | Lexington, KY