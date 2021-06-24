Pet of the Day: Bam Bam

Our Pet of the Day is Bam Bam. He is a 9-week-old Domestic Short Hair Mix looking for a forever home. If you would like to meet Bam Bam, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044.

LHS is hosting an adoption event this weekend with $25 fees for all pets. That includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, free vet wellness exams and more. The event will be Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 at the Main Adoption Center from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. and the Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart in Hamburg from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Learn more at.$25 Adoption Event with CHI Saint Joseph Health | Lexington Humane Society