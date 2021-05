Our Pet of the Day is Blu. He is a two-year-old Labrador/hound mix that would be happy in any home except apartments and homes with cats.

If you would like to meet Blu, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044, ext. 238. Now through June 11, you can also get a drawing of your pet with a $25 donation. Get details at lexingtonhumanesociety.org.