Pet of the Day: Bonnie

Our Feeders Supply Pet of the Day is Bonnie! Bonnie is a 10-month-old boxer/rottweiler mix. She needs a meet-and-greet with other dogs and should not be in a home with children five and younger. Bonnie is available for adoption at the Lexington Humane Society’s Main Adoption Campus. Call them at (859) 233-0044.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 14:29:42-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.