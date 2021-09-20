Pet of the Day: Bruno

Bruno is our Pet of the Day. He is an 11-month-old Boxer/Akita mix looking for a home. He does well with children over the age of 10 and needs to be in a home, not an apartment. If you would like to meet Bruno, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044. You can find all the pets available for adoption at https://lexingtonhumanesociety.org/.