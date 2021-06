Doug is our Pet of the Day. He is a four-year-old Pitbull mix looking for a forever home. He does well with children over the age of five. If you'd like to meet Doug, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044, ext. 223.

Time is running out to take part in the Pet Drawing fundraiser. LHS staff and volunteers will draw your pet for a $20 donation (drawing will be emailed) or $25 (drawing will be shipped). The fundraiser ends June 11. Find out more at lexingtonhumanesociety.org.