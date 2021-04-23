Pet of the Day: Dunn

Our Feeders Supply Pet of the Day is Dunn. He is a one-year-old pit bull mix with a lot of energy. Dunn is best with children over ten and needs to meet any other dogs in the home. He is available for adoption at the Lexington Humane Society’s Main Adoption Campus on Old Frankfort Pike. You can call them at (859) 233-0044.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 13:41:25-04
