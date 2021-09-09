Pet of the Day: Empanada

Empanada is our Pet of the Day. She is a 10-week-old Domestic Short Hair Mix looking for a home. If you would like to meet Empanada, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044. The annual Doggie Paddle is Saturday, September 11 at the Woodland Aquatic Center: https://lexingtonhumanesociety.org/events/doggie-paddle-2
Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 14:02:29-04
