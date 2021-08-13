Watch
Pet of the Day: Fire

Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 13, 2021
Our Pet of the Day is Fire. She is a Domestic Short Hair Mix available for adoption at the Lexington Humane Society's Main Adoption Campus. You can see all the pets up for adoption at https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/.

