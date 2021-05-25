Pet of the Day: Ginny

Ginny is our Pet of the Day. She is a two-year-old Boxer mix in the Train-A-Bull program which provides basic obedience and leash-training. Ginny needs a home without dogs, cats, children under 11 or apartments. If you would like to meet Ginny, contact the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044, ext. 238.
Posted at 2:39 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 14:39:00-04
