Pet of the Day: Grayson

Grayson is our adorable Pet of the Day. He is a two-month-old Boxer/Australian Shepherd Mix available for adoption at the Lexington Humane Society's Main Adoption Campus. If you would like to meet Grayson, call (859) 233-0044, ext. 238. We also have details on how you can get a drawing of your pet and help the Lexington Humane Society.
Posted at 2:57 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 14:57:27-04
