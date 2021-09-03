Pet of the Day: Hamantha

Hamantha is our Pet of the Day. She is a three-year-old Rottweiler/Hound Mix looking for a home. If you would like to meet Hamantha, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044. Go to https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/ to see all the available pets and to learn more about Doggie Paddle on September 11 at the Woodland Aquatic Center.