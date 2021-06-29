Pet of the Day: Izzy

Our Pet of the Day is Izzy. He is a one-year-old Lab/Hound mix who needs a loving and active home. He loves attention from people but not other dogs so he would need to be your only pet. Izzy is also vocal, so apartment living is not for him. If you would like to meet Izzy, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 14:24:44-04
