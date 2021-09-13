Pet of the Day: Larry

Larry is our Pet of the Day. He is a one-year-old Rottweiler Mix looking for a home. He needs a meet-and-greet with other dogs, and he does best with children over the age of five. If you would like to meet Larry, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859-233-0044). https://lexingtonhumanesociety.org/
Posted at 1:39 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 13:39:39-04
