Pet of the Day: Lilac

This is our fastest Pet of the Day success story. Lilac got adopted from the Lexington Humane Society during Friday's Best of the Bluegrass. We're so happy Lilac has found a home, but so many other sweet pets are still available for adoption. You can find a complete list at https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/adopt-love.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 13:54:03-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.