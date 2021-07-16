Watch
Pet of the Day: Lilac

Posted at 1:54 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 13:54:03-04

This is our fastest Pet of the Day success story. Lilac got adopted from the Lexington Humane Society during Friday's Best of the Bluegrass. We're so happy Lilac has found a home, but so many other sweet pets are still available for adoption. You can find a complete list at https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/adopt-love.

