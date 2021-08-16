Pet of the Day: Maverick

Our Pet of the Day is Maverick. He is an 18-month-old Aussie mix who loves to play. He would do best in a home with children over the age of 10. If you would like to meet Maverick, contact the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044. You can find all the pets available for adoption at lexingtonhumanesociety.org.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 15:04:37-04
