Pet of the Day: Mellow Yellow

Our Pet of the Day is Mellow Yello. He is a 6-year-old Beagle mix who does well with children over the age of 5. If you would like to meet Mellow Yello, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044, ext. 238. The Mutt Strutt is Saturday, June 5 from 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. at Keeneland. You can learn more here.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 04, 2021
