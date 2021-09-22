Pet of the Day: Nadja

Nadja is our Pet of the Day. She is a one-year-old Labrador Mix looking for a home with children over the age of five. This playful pup also needs a meet-and-greet if there are other dogs in the home. If you would like to meet Nadja, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044. The LHS is also in desperate need of pet food. You can learn more about how you can help at https://www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/