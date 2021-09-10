Pet of the Day: Piper

Our Pet of the Day is Piper. She is a 5-year-old Boxer Mix looking for a home. If you'd like to meet Piper, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044. The annual Doggie Paddle is Saturday, September 11 at the Woodland Aquatic Center. You can register at https://lexingtonhumanesociety.org/events/doggie-paddle-2
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 13:53:07-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.