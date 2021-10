Our Pet of the Day is Punk. He is a 10-week-old Domestic Short Hair Mix looking for a home. If you would like to meet Punk, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044.

You can help the LHS with its Beer, Bourbon, & Boos online auction. Bidding ends Friday, October 29 at 8 p.m. You can check out the auction items at https://e.givesmart.com/events/nK0/.