Pet of the Day: Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is our Pet of the Day! He is a 9-year-old Hound/Boxer mix looking for someone to love him. He likes to sing, so he would be best in a home, not an apartment. As part of this weekend’s “Empty the Shelters” event, his adoption fee is $25. To meet Snoop Dogg, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044, ext. 238.