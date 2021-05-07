Pet of the Day: Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is our Pet of the Day! He is a 9-year-old Hound/Boxer mix looking for someone to love him. He likes to sing, so he would be best in a home, not an apartment. As part of this weekend’s “Empty the Shelters” event, his adoption fee is $25. To meet Snoop Dogg, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044, ext. 238.
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 15:34:29-04
