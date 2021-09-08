Pet of the Day: Theo

Theo is our Pet of the Day. He is a two-year-old Siberian Husky mix looking for a home. If you would like to meet Theo, call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044. The Doggie Paddle is Saturday, September 11 at the Woodland Aquatic Center in Lexington. Get more information at https://lexingtonhumanesociety.org/events/doggie-paddle-2.