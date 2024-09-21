The experts at Peterson Law Office in Lexington promise to do everything they can for Kentuckians who have been injured due to negligence or otherwise wrongful acts. They take a client-centered approach to help struggling individuals and families get back on their feet again and move forward after tragedy strikes. Founder Justin Peterson explains how the firm provides the legal expertise clients need to get the compensation they deserve.

Peterson Law Office

Address: 2424 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 205, Lexington

Phone: (859) 469-6390

Website: Lexington Personal Injury Lawyers - Peterson Law Office