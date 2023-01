Our Best of the Bluegrass Photo of the Week is from Brent Sawyer.

He shared this photo of cattle in Harrodsburg.

Sawyer says they were coming down the hill as the sun was coming up.

If you have a photo that captures the beauty of Kentucky, email it to us at bestofthebluegrass@wlex.tv, and we may use it in an upcoming show.

Please include the name of the photographer and location.